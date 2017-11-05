Interview with Ian David Moss - The End of Createquity and More

“Barry learned political advocacy the hard way: convincing the California legislature to multiply many fold its investment in arts funding. In his new book, Barry extracts the lessons of his long experience into a readable and impassioned tutorial that has broad application throughout the nonprofit sector.”

John Kriedler – former President Community Initiative Fund

“This is a powerful, provocative and daring look at the ups and downs of fighting for beliefs. The book straightforwardly mixes together simple, clear definitions, strong opinions, new ideas and ‘in your face’ strategies, all designed to help the good guys win.”

Robert L. Lynch - President & CEO, Americans for the Arts

“Hardball Lobbying is an essential tool for every nonprofit leader who wants to see systems change and public dollars flow to the causes they care about.”

Tim Wolfred, Psy.D. - Director of Leadership Services, CompassPoint

“For those who want to begin a nonprofit I can think of no better guide and toolkit that Hardball. Government students should read this as an insight into decision-making as Barry explains how government and groups interact with one another at all levels. Hardball is definitely not a book to collect dust but one to get dog-eared, highlighted, debated and used.”

Representative Adam Schiff, U.S. Congress, 29th District, California